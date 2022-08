Bigg Boss 16 is making news. The show hosted by will begin from the second week of October. A number of big names from TV were doing the rounds. But it looks like , and have said no to the show. As per Telly Fusion, the two confirmed contestants are Faisal Shaikh and Kanika Mann. It is being said that Faisal Shaikh has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as well. Kanika Mann had said that she wanted to do Bigg Boss since a long time. She said if everything materialises she might do the show. It looks like they are confirmed for the same. Also Read - Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's Hyderabad show in jeopardy? Politico threatens to beat him up, burn down venues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

The other confirmed contestant is reportedly Kanika Mann. Well, this comes as no surprise. The latest buzz is that is in talks with the channel heads to be a part of Bigg Boss 16. He has done well on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. His outspoken nature and leadership quality also makes him a great choice for Bigg Boss 16. On the show he has made headlines for his spats with . This kind of makes him suitable for Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Fans concerned for pregnant Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit's alleged lip job, Uorfi Javed hospitalised and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Mann (@officialkanikamann)

Another name doing the rounds is that of Raj Anadkat. It seems he is in talks with the makers of the show. Fans know him as Tappu Sena. Raj Anadkat said that he is working on his fitness, and feels that he will be fit for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by next year. Let us see if he signs up for Bigg Boss 16 this year. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta to be part of Salman Khan's reality show?