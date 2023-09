Bigg Boss 16 was an amazing season. The show got decent TRP numbers and we got some nice contestants on the show. MC Stan won the show while Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the second runner-up of the show. Priyanka was one of the most loved stars on the show. Many wanted her to win the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Archana Gautam stuns in a shimmery bodycon dress at her star studded birthday bash

Priyanka was very close to Archana Gautam. They were best friends while on the show and even after that. But some recent events have broken this bond. Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary always supported and motivated each other.

Archana Gautam unfollows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

However, Archana has now unfollowed Priyanka on social media. Well, nobody has revealed the reason but a report in ETimes says that Archana Gautam has organized a grand birthday party for herself. She had lovingly invited all her friends for the special day. Many of her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestants, Bigg Boss 16 mates and others attended the party.

And those who could not come in, they texted her and wished her on her special day. However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did not attend the birthday bash and she did not bother to even text Archana about why she couldn’t come.

Archana Gautam says she is hurt

The source close to Archana told the portal that Archana is upset about it and hence she has broken all her ties with Priyanka. Archana also spoke to the portal about the same.

She said that she is really very upset and hurt right now and she does not want to speak about it.

Talking about Archana’s birthday party, the lady wore a shimmery bodycon dress and looked stunning. Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Soundous Moufakir, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Manya Singh, Gautam Vig and many other stars attended her birthday party.

Archana is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and is doing well. She has done some really tough stunts and won it.