Indian dancer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Gori Nagori, recently alleged that she and her team were physically assaulted by her brother-in-law and his friends on May 22nd. The dance sensation stated that the incident occurred at Ajmer's Holy Max Hotel after an argument with her brother-in-law Javed Hussain escalated, leading to the attack on her team. Despite visiting Gegal Police Station to report the incident, Nagori claimed that the police did not register any formal complaint. Instead, the police allegedly clicked selfies with her.

This incident has caused Nagori to seek justice by posting a video of her ordeal on social media and appealing for help. The police, on the other hand, have refuted Nagori's claims, stating that she did not lodge any written complaint when she visited the police station. They have also stated that if Nagori wants to lodge a complaint now, she will be provided all the support she requires.

Despite the controversy, Nagori is a well-known personality in India and has a significant following on social media. She has used this platform to raise awareness of the incident and urge her supporters to help her get justice. This scandal has quickly gone viral and has created a significant media buzz, with many individuals expressing their support for Nagori and demanding justice for the alleged attack.

This incident highlights the growing issue of violence against women in India. Despite the country enacting stricter laws to combat this issue, women continue to face challenges in navigating the justice system. Nevertheless, Nagori’s appeal for help has sparked conversations and called for action to be taken to ensure that women in India can live freely and without fear of assault or harassment.

In conclusion, the alleged attack on Gori Nagori has created a media frenzy and sparked conversations on the issue of violence against women in India. Her case highlights the need for greater support for women who experience violence and the importance of laws that protect them. As more people come forward to support Nagori, there is hope that justice will be served, and women in India will be safer and more protected. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.