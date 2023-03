Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a household name thanks to her fabulous stint in Bigg Boss 16. She was among the strongest contestants on the show and many believed that she would win the trophy. After she turned out to be the second runner-up, her fans called it unfair and trended 'Asli winner Priyanka Chahar Choudhary' with full power. Now, she is killing it with her appearances at events and more. Yesterday, Priyanka dished out two different looks in one day and floored everyone. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Ayesha Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and more TV stars who turned Instagram a happening place this week

Entertainment News: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary turns glam queen with two different looks

It was a big day for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary yesterday as she won two awards. She won the Youth Icon Award at Shakti Awards 2023 and the most stylish tv personality award at the Iconic Gold Awards 2023. Two different award ceremonies call for two different looks. She opted to be desi and charm all in a white saree at Shakti Awards 2023. She wore a sheer white saree with a sleeveless blouse by the brand Ananshh. She opted for a diamond neckpiece and hair tied in a bun. For the evening at Iconic Gold Awards, Priyanka looked ravishing and how in a black outfit by The Chique Avenue. It was made of velvet and lace.

As she pulled off both contrasting looks with great panache, her fans have also bestowed her with the title of 'Style Icon'. On Twitter, 'Style Icon Priyanka' is trending with full force. It has become among the top trends on microblogging sites.

Check out the tweets below:

Jalne vale jal Gaye but the awards for the most stylish icon goes where it actually belongs,she is definitely a style icon for all of us???#PriyankaChaharChoudhary STYLE ICON PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/3NJ7RxXZW3 — Nazia_sana (@Amir33874239) March 19, 2023

She is actually looking Like Pari ?? Apsara lg rhi h ??

STYLE ICON PRIYANKA#PriyankaChaharChoudhary#PriyankaPaltan pic.twitter.com/gxZvwFdyjn — Sonam_1? (@QueenPriyanka22) March 19, 2023

So Proud Of you Queen ❤️ #PriyankaChaharChoudhary STYLE ICON PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/FI0uVHJ1VC — Rahul (PratikFam ?) (@BeingRahul1997) March 19, 2023

Well, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary truly has a terrific fashion sense and also has the confidence to pull off any outfit. She is among the prettiest divas and most stylish one too.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was recently seen in a music video titled Kuch Itne Haseen with . Fans are waiting for the announcement of her next project.