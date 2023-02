Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one gorgeous actress. She rose to fame as Tejo in Udaariyaan and her success increased after she participated in Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka was one of the strongest contestants of the season. However, she was voted out at number 3. Though Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did not lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, she did win a lot of hearts through her graceful exit. And even before she took an exit, there were rumours floating around that Priyanka has been offered a role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. And the actress has finally reacted to the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary CONFIRMS her next project is with Ankit Gupta; deets here

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary REACTS to being offered Dunki

Entertainment News has been going wild ever since announced that he has something for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary outside. And since then, there was a buzz that Priyanka has been offered a role in Shah Rukh Khan and starrer Dunki, directed by . When she was evicted on the finale night, Priyanka was asked about the same but the Udaariyaan beauty had no clue about the offer, naturally. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary poses in a blanket inside her bedroom in this too-hot-to handle throwback video

Check Priyanka's latest Instagram post here:

And recently, she yet again reacted to the reports of being offered Dunki. While interacting with Telly Chakkar, Priyanka revealed that it is a buzz for her as well for now. She revealed that she has not received any kind of confirmation on the same. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary expressed that she really wants it to happen. The actress adds, "I am waiting for some confirmation on it." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan the new fave of brands after seeing him beat the likes of Virat Kohli on social media?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's work front

On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been socialising a lot now that she is out of the locked house. She has been spotted in the city out and about on lunch or dinner. Priyanka recently confirmed that fans of Priyanka and Ankit might get to see them together soon. If reports are anything to go by, Priyanka and Ankit will star together in a music video. Fans are looking forward to seeing Priyankit together again. Moreover, when Salman said that he has something for her, it could be that she will have a role in his film next. LEt's wait for an official confirmation though.