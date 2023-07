Sreejita De has been dating and engaged to be married to Michael Blohm Pape. The two of them have been painting the town red for a couple of years now. For the last couple of weeks, Sreejita and Michael have been preparing for her white wedding. The duo flew to Germany just a couple of days ago. And now, a couple of hours ago, the Bigg Boss 16 and Uttaran fame actress have shared her pics from the wedding on her Instagram handle. The pics are so gorgeous. Also Read - Archana Gautam has a big laugh over MC Stan and Abdu Rozik fight; says, ‘Finally their true faces is revealed'

Sreejita De marries Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

For many months now, Sreejita De and her family and fans have been waiting for this day. The actress is now married to the love of her life and she shared the pictures too. The first picture features Sreejita in a white gown and Michael in a black tux. They both are facing God while looking at each other. The chapel is picturesque. The second picture is of Sreejita and Michael standing at the Altar and the third picture is after they were announced man and wife. The bride and groom kissed each other. Michael and Sreejita make for a match made in heaven. "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand," she wrote in the caption. The post is going viral in entertainment news right now. Also Read - Sreejita De reveals THESE Bigg Boss 16 contestants will attend Michael and her wedding in Germany

Check out Sreejita De's wedding pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreejita De (@sreejita_de)

Sreejita De's friends and well-wishers shower the newly married-couple with love

Sreejita’s friends and well-wishers wish the newlyweds on their wedding. Sreejita’s Bigg Boss 16 co-contestants Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and friends from the industry, that is, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Narayani Shastri, Jigyasa Singh, Mona Lisa, Niyati Fatnani, Harsh Rajput and more celebs wished Sreejita and Michael for their new journey. Also Read - It's Awkward! Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more celebs' embarrassing pics that are ROFL-worthy [VIEW HERE]

Trending Now

As per the media reports, Sreejita and Michael decided to have a court marriage on 30th June and a white wedding on 1st July. The actress will have a Desi wedding too. Sreejita reveals that she will marry in Indian style wedding in the first week of November in Goa. The actress gushes that she has always been fascinated by white weddings and hence, it is a dream come true moment for her. Sreejita reveals that they will be back in Mumbai soon after their wedding. Sreejita and Michael will have a two-day mini honeymoon in Denmark before they resume their professional commitments.