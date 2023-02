Tina Datta is out of Bigg Boss 16. The actress has been spotted out and about in the city a lot lately. When Tina was inside the house of Bigg Boss house, it was said that Tina has bagged a couple of projects already. There were reports about Tina bagging a South movie as well. And now, there are reports that Tina Datta has bagged a TV show. While inside the house of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta impressed a lot of people with her acting chops. A couple of times, Tina was made to act or sing or dance, and she would ace all of it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more; fans decleare their fave [Watch Video]

Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta bags a TV show?

Entertainment News updates has been full of projects that the Bigg Boss 16 current and past contestants have bagged throughout their journey. Talking about Tina Datta, the actress, as per reports has grabbed a TV show. As per Gossips TV, Tina will be playing the lead role in a Hindi adaptation of a Turkish TV show. She will be paired with Mohit Duseja, states a tweet by Gossips TV. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Not Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to dance with THIS contestant, Salman Khan and Abdu Rozik to create riot in epic finish

When a fan asked which TV show is being adapted, Gossips Tv said that it could be a remake of the 2013 Turkish drama called Fatih Harbiye. Its translation as per IMDb is In Between. The series starred Kadir Dogulu and popular Turkish TV actress Nesilihan Atagul. The series had two seasons. However, the remake show is not yet confirmed. Gossips TV states that the show will be adapted by Sony TV. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, LIVE UPDATES, 11 February: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary leads popularity list, Asim Riaz extends support to THIS Mandali member and more

Talking about the TV shows, recently, Katha Ankahee was adapted by Sony TV. It is a remake of a Turkish Drama called One Thousand and One Nights. The show stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma. The show has been impressing the audience online. Tina Datta is known for her stint in Uttaran, Karmaphal Data Shani, Daayan and also films.