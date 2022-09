Bigg Boss 16 is starting soon. One of the confirmed names is that of Munawar Faruqui. The stand up comedian won Lock Upp and is now reportedly confirmed for Salman Khan's show. Now, ETimes TV has reported that Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend, Nazila have called it quits. It seems they decided to break up some time back. The two began dating from December 2021. As we know, Munawar Faruqui is a divorcee and father to a young son. As per the report, there is no specific reason why the two decided to end their love affair. The two have apparently unfollowed each other on every social media platform. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Not just Fahmaan Khan but Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer too will be part of Salman Khan's show?

Fans of the #MuNaz couple are not worried. They pinpointed that the two never followed each other in the first place. But it is noticeable that there is not a single picture of the couple together in their Instagram handles. The only one is of their professional venture, the music video. Fans have highlighted that Munawar Faruqui and Nazila were seen just three days back riding a scooter in the city. The wondered what could be so wrong in such a short span of time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Harshad Chopda to quit Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai for Salman Khan's show? Truth is OUT

Take a look at this video of Munawar Faruqui and Nazila Sitashi Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's troll gets arrested, Chandan Prabhakar reveals why he quit The Kapil Sharma Show and more

Advertisement

For your reference attaching this video from 3 days ago. Also some advice- journalism ke naam pe haga mat karo. Ya toh apni degree jala do https://t.co/tItQTuOcdb — Amantrita (@Aman74438741) September 15, 2022

On the show Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora's closeness made a lot of news. But they maintained that it was just friendship. Anjali Arora has also been asked for Bigg Boss 16. Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila is raised in Muscat. She is an Instagram influencer. He said on the show that he was protective about her so he did not wish to reveal her identity. But Nazila was there for the post grand finale party of Lock Upp.