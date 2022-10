2021 was a sad year for many because of the different variant of the COVID-19 virus. There were news about the unsung heroes who came ahead and helped everyone in the name of humanity. One of them was Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot who preferred to stay away from the limelight for the kind gesture that he did. He became a voice of the women who are treated differently in this society. He stood for the sex workers who stay at Mumbai's oldest red light area. The actor who is in the Bigg Boss 16 house has been working with NGO's to give relief to sex workers who have been struggling to pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor had even risked his life reportedly and had visited streets of Kamathipura, which is Mumbai's biggest brothel house that has as per reports 314 sex workers. He gave ration to over 100 families and also gave them masks. He wanted to create awareness to government bodies that they need to come ahead and help these women. He had revealed in an interview with ETimes that women had to sell their bodies for Rs 50 to get food on the table and feed their kids. They did not have basic essential products like mask or sanitization kit. Some of them did not even have a pair of sandal to wear.

Check out Shalin Bhanot's video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

Shalin revealed that a social worker had reached out to him who wanted to bring the horrific incident of the living conditions of sex workers to light. He revealed that he tried his best and he wants more people to come ahead and join hands with him in the cause. The actor on the workfront continues to entertain everyone in the Bigg Boss house and we hope that he keeps doing good work for the society in this way.