Bigg Boss 16's favourite couple Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta finally had a reunion in Chandigarh and Priyankit fans had a meltdown seeing them together over a long gap. Ever since Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta made their entry in the show, there was a lot of speculation around their relationship and many thought the Udaariyan couple might make their relationship official in the show. But nothing sort of that happened. However, the friendship grew stronger each other and they both were each other's walls. In the show, we could see Priyanka expressing her feelings for Ankit and it came out as one-sided love, slowly even Priyanka learnt that Ankit is sure of not having a relationship but only a friendship with her.

An insider claims, PCC has feelings for him but will never say as Ankit is very clear he doesn't want marriage. So she has decided to have him as her friend for life. Many times PCC has even mentioned how he doesn't want marriage in life and that his priorities are different now after achieving so much love and popularity after Bigg Boss 16 they both have decided to focus on work especially Priyanka because she was the one who kept a lot of hopes from this relationship, but for now, she has kept her feelings aside and is on her way to make her career.

Priyanka is speculated to do Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan where she will play a small yet significant role, our sources claim that even Ankit will be part of the film. For now, both Ankit and Priyanka is shooting for a romantic music video album as their chemistry creates fireworks always o screen, But you might never see them as a real couple offscreen. But one can never say never.