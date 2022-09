Bigg Boss 16 is making news and how. Now, the premiere date is also out, and people cannot contain their excitement. One of the names doing the rounds was that of Fahmaan Khan. He has become one of the hottest stars with his performance as Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie. Fahmaan Khan infused life in the character, and girls went gaga. As rumours of him doing 's Bigg Boss 16 touched the crescendo, he has finally broken his silence on the same. He told Times Now Digital that he is not doing the show. Also Read - Imlie 2: Seerat Kapoor REACTS to reports of playing lead after leap in Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqueer show

He confirmed that he has been approached by the makers and channel but he is not keen on it, right now. But he is keen to take up something like Khatron Ke Khiladi, if he ever gets a call for the same. He said that he is on a break after ending his shoot on Imlie. He said he did post fans if he took up some new work. Many fans of Fahmaan Khan did not wish to see him on the show. They feel Bigg Boss 16 was too toxic for their handsome hunk. Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer out; these 4 stars make dhamakedaar entry

A REQUEST:-

DON'T YOU BOTH EVER DO BIG BOSS PLEASE??YOU BOTH DESERVE THE BEST & THAT SHIT SHOW DOESN'T FALL INTO THAT CATAGORY. DON'T PUT YOURSELVES & US THROUGH THAT TORTURE??BE KNOWN FOR YOUR CRAFT THAT'S ALL WE WANT. @TouqeerSumbul @fahmaankhan #SumbulTouqeer #FahmaanKhan — ❀Madhu❀ (@wonderous_soul_) September 16, 2022

@fahmaankhan ?♥️ Thankyou for saying no to this show.. I would hate to see my fav in this toxicity! #FahmaanKhan #AryanSinghRathore Well, thike I'll change the bio?? anything for you Aru https://t.co/H7jqZiWgCc pic.twitter.com/P5DsJ4SEzh — ? ? (@YerAWizarrd) September 16, 2022

Fahmaan Khan was the ace in last night's episode of Imlie. He gave the most wonderful expressions after Imlie delivered their baby. He has worked in the OTT medium too. We hope that Fahmaan Khan gets good scripts that tap into his terrific potential. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Imlie's Fahmaan Khan almost confirmed for Salman Khan's show? These top TV celebs likely to join him on the show