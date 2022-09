Fahmaan Khan has become a very popular face in the TV industry thanks to the success of the show Imlie. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan kept him in the news all the time. It was recently that the actor announced that he has quit the show. It came as a shocker to all his fans as the show is at its peak. It is being speculated that the show is going to take a leap and thus, Fahmaan decided to quit. But here's some HOT scoop. We have deets about his future plans now. Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and other cast's fees per episode will leave you BAFFLED

Entertainment News: Fahmaan Khan to enter Bigg Boss 16 house?

An insider tells us that Fahmaan Khan has been approached to enter Bigg Boss 16 house. Yup, there is great excitement around the show and everyone is very desperate to know who are the contestants of the controversial show. Just yesterday, the teaser of Bigg Boss 16 starring made it to the internet and it left everyone charged up. And among all the big names that are floating around, Fahmaan Khan's name has also now been attached. He has been approached for the show but further details on the same are still awaited. Also Read - Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan proves he loves his fans as much as they adore him with THIS video [Watch]

Bigg Boss 16's speculated contestants list

Along with Fahmaan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has also quit Imlie. The two stars shared a video on social media and announced that all good things come to an end. One wonders if Fahmaan is entering Bigg Boss 16, will Sumbul follow him too?

Apart from Fahmaan, names of stars like Munawar Faruqui, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, and many others are making it to the headlines as the contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The complete list is yet to be released. The theme of the show is also yet to be announced. We can't keep calm!