It's been a week since Bigg Boss 16 began. Some of the biggest names from TV, Bollywood and other fields are a part of the show. 's show premiered on October 1 and since then it is all over entertainment news. Among the top contestants is Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer. She quit the popular TV show and entered the most controversial show on Indian Television. She is being loved by all for her mature and calm composure. But fans are also wanting to see her co-star Fahmaan Khan inside the house. So is he going?

Fahmaan Khan going in Bigg Boss 16 house?

Well, there is a possibility that Fahmaan Khan may enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. But not as a contestant. Family and Friends week will take place soon and it is expected that Fahmaan Khan will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house for a few hours to meet Sumbul. There is no confirmation on this though, however, all the Arylie fans have their fingers crossed. Fahmaan Khan also quit Imlie along with Sumbul Touqeer and it was stated that even he was approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 16. Well, on social media, Fahmaan is showcasing his support for Sumbul Touqeer.

Meanwhile, talking about Fahmaan Khan's next project, we were the ones to tell you that the ace actor is dreaming big now. Fahmaan Khan is now scouting for Bollywood projects. He has been offered a few film projects and he is now choosing the best possible project to make his career leap. We are hoping to get an announcement about his next project very soon.

Post Imlie, Fahmaan Khan took a break and enjoyed some quaint time in Goa. He went on a trip and shared pictures on social media.