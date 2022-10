Bigg Boss season 16 is receiving mixed responses from viewers. The contestants of the show are leaving no stone unturned in making Bigg Boss season 16 full of entertainment. A few days back ETimes TV reported that contestant Archana Gautam shares a close and strong bond with her TV actor Ranveer Singh Malik. Well, recently Ranveer reacted to the ongoing rumours and also spoke his heart out about his bond with his bestie. In an interview with ETImes TV, Ranveer said that the rumours of him dating Archana is not true. He said that the two share a close bond and she is single just like him. He called their bond beautiful and the two know each other's family as well.

Ranveer said that he knows Archana for a long time now since she started her career. He even praised her as he called her a hardworking, independent girl. He even said that he has witnessed the struggles that she has gone through in her life. Rahul even spoke about how he felt when people mocked her voice and look. He said that he is not enjoying how people are criticizing her looks and voice.

Ranveer is best known for his role in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: . Both, Ranveer and Archana are school friends.