Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor was seen with Sunny Kaushal on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. She had come to promote her next offering Mili. She had also come to meet the housemates of the show. The Mili actress confessed in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show that she has been a huge fan of contestant Gori Nagori's dance. Janhvi also told Suny that she would like to dance with the Haryanvi dancer.

Next, we see that both Jhanvi and Gori are performing on Janhvi's song Nadiyon Paar (Let The Music Play) from Roohi movie. In a clip shared by the makers of the show, Janhvi could be seen performing the steps with Gori. The video is unmissable because Gori was seen giving Janhvi tough competition. Talking about Janhvi, she often shares clips from her dance sessions on her Instagram handle. The daughter of late actress and , she is known for doing movies like Roohi opposite and , Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl opposite . Her last movie was GoodLuck Jerry.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Gori Nagori's belly dance on Nadiyon Paar song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about Gori she has been one of the most controversial participants in the Bigg Boss show. She is known for her appearances in Haryanvi and Rajasthani music clips. She hails from a Muslim family. According to a report published in HerZindagi, Taslima Bano is Gori's real name. A few days back reportedly, her photo of wearing hijab in the Bigg Boss 16 house went viral on social media. She was seen strolling in the living area and was seen offering prayers. In the video, Tina is seen telling Gori that she looks cute. Gori has often revealed in multiple interviews that for her to become a dancer was very difficult. This was because her family was against the same. She revealed that she was stubborn and that helped her not back out. She still remembers that she used to get calls from people who would tell her that she is a Muslim and so she should not dance or take up this profession.