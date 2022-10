Bigg Boss 16 has been seeing a lot of twists and turns lately. In last night's episode, we could see that Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary was given the task to assign beds to the contestants and put together participants together based on their understanding. She was seen discussing the same with Ankit Gupta, and Manya Singh, while the other participants were talking about who will do what. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant supports Sajid Khan says, 'Unka gunha 4 saal se...'

On the other hand, when the juice task had taken place Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was not talking to Priyanka properly. With a 'kadvi zubaan' Nimrit said that Priyanka had the tendency to talk when others are talking. As seen in the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Priyanka and are seen getting into an ugly fight as Soundarya makes some dirty comments about how Ankit's mom would kill herself if she had Priyanka as her daughter-in-law. who is shocked is also seen talking about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father lashes out at Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta for ill-treatment of his daughter

Take a look at the video of Soundarya Sharma taking a dig at Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Before Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, these celebs fell for co-contestants inside the house

Talking about Priyanka and Ankit ever since fans got to know that they were to be a part of Bigg Boss 16; they have been on cloud nine. Fans could see that the rumoured couple were pretty happy to be on the sets of the controversial reality show. Fans were surely waiting to see them together. Now it looks like after Ankit's supportive nature towards Priyanka everything is just going smooth between the two.