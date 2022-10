Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most trending topics on social media. This is because the audience is happy with the way contestants are playing in the house. They are making everything interesting with their game strategies. We have seen many friendships blooming in the Bigg Boss house. The most talked about friendship since the time Salman Khan's show started was of Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot. Sumbul's dad had warned her about Shalin but she still went ahead and continued being his friend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma has these conditions before making someone a friend in Salman Khan's show [Exclusive]

Things are not that great since Sumbul's dad came. The nomination process took place and the participants were called in jodis. Sumbul and Shiv Thakare had to speak against one another while Shalin and Soundarya Sharma would have to decide whom they would need to save and nominate. Shalin safeguards Shiv and Sumbul feels sad. She asks him why she did not save him even once. Shalin tells Sumbul to understand and also says that if she cannot understand then he does not need her.

Watch the video of Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shalin Bhanot's fight.

Now it looks like Shalin and Sumbul's bond has broken after the evictions took place in the Bigg Boss show. It looks like in this nomination task Shalin saved Shiv and lost his friendship with Sumbul. Sumbul had even asked Shalin why he did not take her name, to save her. Shalin replied by saying that she should not test her patience. She even tells him to break the friendship if he has so many issues with her and is the cause of all issues in his life. Will this be the end of Shalin and Sumbull's bond? Shalin does try to convince her and says that he will stand by her. Sumbul looks pretty upset in the video that the Watch all the latest entertainment and tv news right here.