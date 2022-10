Bigg Boss season 16 is creating a lot of noise and has been soaring high in the TRP charts. This is because every participant in the show creates more drama, fights and a lot of romantic bonds are formed. They have been many participants who are trying to understand the method of the show. However, amid all of these contestants, Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan has everyone's heart. From the grand premiere of the show till now he has been making people laugh with his cute antics and mature philosophical talks. One could also see many girls flirting with him although Abdu's relationship with Tina has been the cutest.

The actress had made a cute proposal to Abdu in the Bigg Boss house. She had asked him if she could be his girlfriend, which made Abdu blush. In the Bigg Boss house, it is also seen that Tina and Shalin Bhanot are having a love angle. Even Abdu has witnessed the same. Now the makers of the Bigg Boss show have posted a new video where Abdu is seen flirting with Tina, while Shalin is seen getting jealous. Abdu is seen telling Tina the three magical words that is, "I love you". He also calls the actress beautiful. It is interesting to note that Abdu also has a fond affection for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Watch the video of Abdu Rozik flirting with Tina Datta while Shalin Bhanot gets envious.

When Shalin asks Tina what is happening in the show, she replies instantly by saying, "love is happening". Is Tina really in love with Abdu as the 19-year-old singer had also told Shalin that he will be facing pain?