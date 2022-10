Rakhi Sawant, the controversial queen of the entertainment industry has come out in support of Sajid Khan, who has been accused in the #MeToo controversy. There have been many videos of the actress floating online where she revealed that the filmmaker will commit suicide because of the hate that he has been receiving. There have been many people who have objected to Sajid being a part of the Bigg Boss house. Commenting on the same Rakhi addressed it as a publicity stunt. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's fans rally behind actress after Soundarya Sharma's nasty comment gets exposed

Speaking to the paps while coming back from the airport with her boyfriend Adil Durrani she was seen in support of Sajid Khan. Rakhi revealed that she does not support Sajid but will always stand for the truth. Rakhi also told the paps that even if the whole world is against the filmmaker she will support Sajid. This is because it has been 4 years and since that time he has not been proven guilty of his crime. His career has ended and he was also in depression. Supporting Sajid she also said that, one who has no one has god with them. Ever since the filmmaker entered the Bigg Boss home he has created news because of sexual inappropriate behaviour. He has been accused by 6 women reportedly. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father lashes out at Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta for ill-treatment of his daughter

Watch the video of Rakhi Sawant supporting Sajid Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Before Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, these celebs fell for co-contestants inside the house

Rakhi also feels that god has created her so that she could be the voice of Sajid. She feels that if someone is proven guilty then court will punish that person and she will also stand with a 'chappal' in her hand. She feels that the women who have accused Sajid need to look at themselves. Their background needs to be checked and one also should look into the kind of photos they post. Do you agree with Rakhi and her statements?