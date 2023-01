The latest episodes of Bigg Boss 16 have been dramatic and filled with controversies. The house celebrated New Year and one saw Shekhar Suman entering the house and entertaining everyone. For the unversed, Abdu Rozik has again entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss show and has been getting a lot of love from the housemates. However, Sajid Khan made a blunt statement and said that Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are using the singer for publicity. Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik reveals to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that she is being loved immensely outside; mandali gets insecure of their bonding

Here, take a look at Abdu Rozik:

Sajjid has even warned Abdu and asked the young singer to keep a safe distance from the two ladies. As seen in the episode, Tina and Priyanka are trying to develop a friendly bond with Abdu. Sajid witnesses the same, calls Abdu and makes the singer aware of the action of the ladies. Abdu tells Sajid, that he is talking to both Priyanka and Tina inside the house but once he exits Bigg Boss, he would not like to keep relation with them. As if this was not all, Archana and even accused Priyanka of using Abdu as a 'vote bank'. Sajid indirectly puts the same allegation even on Tina. Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta is 'star material' declares Sajid Khan; tells Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that he will meet him after his exit

It looks like Sajid is very concerned for Abdu and wants him to be clever and attentive. However, Sajid's controversial statement did not gel well with fans of Tina and Priyanka respectively. The Bollywood filmmaker advised Abdu Rozik to be attentive, claiming that Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta were trying to use him for footage. It is interesting to note that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik are few of the popular contestants in the Bigg Boss show, as of now.