Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most awaited shows in the upcoming months. Salman Khan has apparently finished his shoot for the first promo of the show. This time, there are rumours that the team is going for an aquatic theme in the Bigg Boss house. As per the handle, Bigg Boss Tak, fans might get to see the first promo in the premiere episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The dance reality show is making a comeback after five years, and there is good buzz around it. It seems the makers did not wish to suppress that with showing Bigg Boss 16 promos now.

There are high chances of seeing the first promo on the inaugural episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. This time, celebrity names doing the rounds as contestants are Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann and some others. The show did not get huge TRPs in season 15; fans are hoping that Bigg Boss 16 brings in the real drama and masala.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has a star-studded line up of contestants. The names include Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Faisal Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Gunjan, Niti Taylor, Zorawar Kalra, Amruta Khanvilkar. The judges are Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Salman Khan has reportedly charged a bomb for Bigg Boss 16. It is being said that he will get Rs 1000 crores for the show.