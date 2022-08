There is always immense buzz around Bigg Boss 16. has been the most loved host of the show since years now. Suddenly, there was some news that might take over the mantle from him this year. As we know, he is super busy with films like Bhaijaan and Tiger 3. Rohit Shetty is immensely loved as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In fact, his presence is also liked on Bigg Boss. We remember how he came on Bigg Boss 13 to appease Asim Riaz and late Sidharth Shukla after their fights seem to cross all limits. He has come for the promotions of too in Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya HITS back after facing hate comments for not taking a stand for Bilkis Bano; says, 'Stop yourself from mob mentality'

While the news of Salman Khan being replaced was denied by the channel, now sources close to Rohit Shetty have confirmed that there is no truth to such baseless claims. It seems the news is completely false. No one from the channel or Endemol has approached Rohit Shetty to host the controversial reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is doing great on the TRP charts. The ratings are above 2. Fans love his daredevil attitude and how he pushes the contestants to deliver their best on the show. This season is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Rohit Shetty has been with Khatron Ke Khiladi since its fifth season except one which was done by .

He believes that TV has helped boost his brand image immensely. Rohit Shetty makes content that is family-friendly. Bigg Boss 16 preparations have started. The makers are in the process of casting. As of now, Faisal Shaikh, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair are apparently some of the confirmed names. Bigg Boss 16 will start from the middle of October 2022. Rohit Shetty's Cirkus will hit the cinemas in December 2022.