Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot has been one of the most adored and controversial contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Indeed! The star underwent a roller coaster journey in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss home. His journey is remembered for he had made a grand entry in Bigg Boss, developed good relations and also battled with his mental health. Bigg Boss 16 has inched closer to finale and now a video of Shalin has gone viral where his journey in the house has been show. One of his fans posted the video and already has declared the actor as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

The clip shows few emotional BTS moments of the star in the home. A part of the clip shows him getting a hug from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In the comment section, fans have hailed him as, 'Lord Shalin', 'king' and as the 'winner'. To talk about the actor he has had a good bond with Sumbul Touqeer Khan before having a spat. She recently exited the show. They had become really good friends and fans also loved their bond. The actor was away from the telly world since a long time and his entry in Bigg Boss changed the entire ballgame of the show. The actor had also revealed once to Salman Khan, that he wanted to host Bigg Boss one day.

Watch Shalin Bhanot getting emotional in Bigg Boss 16 house:

Shalin has a dream of being the winner of the controversial reality show. His journey as seen in the show has been emotional and dramatic. The menu in the house was also changed for the actor because he likes to include a lot of proteins in his diet. Will the star be the winner of Bigg Boss 16? However, it is interesting to note that he has often been called fake for overacting in the house of Bigg Boss.