Bigg Boss 16 became famous for its mandali. However, a crack seems to have developed in this esteemed mandali. Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's friendship seems to have gone kaput. It all started with Abdu Rozik claiming that 'mandali khatam'. His remark left fans worried. Then it got revealed that there are some misunderstandings between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. After a fandom war on social media, Abdu Rozik's management team has now released an official statement revealing what exactly went wrong.

posted this statement on his Insta stories. The long letter reveals that it all started on March 10 when MC Stan refused to talk to Abdu Rozik. He was with when MC Stan called the filmmaker. He was excited and answered the call to talk to the rapper. Abdu said that he misses him but in response, MC Stan cut the call saying that he will call Sajid Khan later. Abdu then left him a voice note which MC Stan did not respond to. Further, the statement reveals that Abdu wanted to attend MC Stan's concert in Bangalore but the rapper's team disrespected him. The security team informed Abdu that Stan does not want him at the venue. Considering it was a mistake, Abdu reached the venue with a ticket as a normal guest. The part of the letter reads, "Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from the Stan team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan's management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken."

Strict legal action will be taken against all those specific group of accounts who are bullying & using racist words against #AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/oQHNSBSWv2 — Team Abdu Rozik Official FC ? (@Team_Abdu_Rozik) March 22, 2023

In the statement, it has also been mentioned that few music labels wanted MC Stan and Abdu Rozik to get into a collaboration but that could not happen either. It also revealed that MC Stan had informed a few mandali members that he was upset with Abdu for not clicking a picture with his mother. He also informed other mandali members that Abdu unfollowed him on social media. But Abdu claims that he never followed him, as per the statement. MC Stan is yet to respond to all this.