Bigg Boss 16 was a hit season and we had many big stars like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan and others. It was an entertaining season and we also got to see a beautiful bond between Priyanka and Ankit. They both knew each other from before as they did Udaariyaan together. They were loved as Fateh and Tejo and it was always a treat to watch their chemistry on-screen. Their bond was quite visible in Bigg Boss 16 and many thought they are dating. They shared a close bond and were each other's biggest support system. Their friendship is still the talk of the town. #PriyAnkit keeps trending whenever they are spotted together.

They often party together and support each other whenever in need. Priyanka is currently admitted to the hospital and hence Ankit had visited her. Seeing their bond, a few had even speculated that Ankit and Priyanka are engaged. Now, speaking to Telly Chakkar, Ankit Gupta has reacted to the news.

Ankit Gupta reacts to reports of his and Priyanka's engagement

He showed his fingers and said that there is no ring and they are not engaged. He also said that they are just very good friends. He shared that Priyanka only gets angry on wrong things and usually she doesn't get angry. When asked what makes Priyanka happy, Ankit quickly said that she is happy when she meets him.

He then added that two friends can be happy when they meet. He also shared that it has been three years they are clarifying that they are just friends.

Earlier, Rajiv Adatia also shared a cute picture with Priyanka and asked her to get well soon. He wrote, "Get well soon @PriyankaChaharO jaldi se mein aara hoo tere Dimaag Khana ke liye!!"

Get well soon @PriyankaChaharO jaldi se mein aara hoo tere Dimaag Khana ke liye!! ?? pic.twitter.com/xLt5QCKw0v — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 28, 2023

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have always left us mesmerised with their chemistry and we hope Priyanka gets well soon.