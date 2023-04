Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a pretty popular name in the TV industry. She attained fame through Udaariyaan and it increased ten folds with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. She became one of the top three finalists of Salman Khan's show. Priyanka managed to win several hearts and was considered to be the winner of the controversial show. Since then she has been making it to the headlines for several reasons including her fashion. But now, she is in the news for all the wrong reasons. A designer named Ishita Gupta has made some serious allegations against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan and other fashionistas who made red the colour of the season [View Pics]

Ishita Gupta makes shocking allegations against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

In a series of social media posts, Ishita accused Priyanka of stealing and copying her clothes. In a now-deleted post, Ishita Gupta called Priyanka an 'obsessed lady' who has a 'psychotic PR team'. She said that she was harassed and her clothes worth 30k pounds were stolen. The screenshots of the posts have made their way to the internet.

Check out Ishita Gupta's post below:

Who is Ishita Gupta? And what's the issue between her and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? pic.twitter.com/xsWToB1dcX — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) April 21, 2023

Further she also claimed that it is either by Priyanka Chahar's rival or PR who have planted the articles around her stealing the clothes that have made to the news. But she seems to have got agitated with the trolling by Priyanka's fans.

And kapde churaye toh hai isne but that’s b/w me and her na . I’m slamming her ye pata nahi who’s this iski dushmaan. I will not comment on her anymore. After blocking also if she stalks & copies me it’s her problem for being obsessed. Already bohot dushman hai iske lag raha hai. — ISHITA (@ishitarehagupta) April 21, 2023

Waise mang leti toh mei de deti automatically. Without asking just taking and running is stealing only. But this not a nice thing to do PR on. Khud lado isse and khud ke ladai pe PR karo. I’m not interested in associating with these type of peasants. — ISHITA (@ishitarehagupta) April 21, 2023

In another tweet, she explained why she changed her mind to not get the articles removed about her allegations against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The designer has also mentioned that she is going to take legal action. She is currently in London and whenever she is in Mumbai, she plans to file an FIR. She also wrote about her Gucci pants, Versace shoes and more that disappeared.

Mere Gucci ke pants shirts jhoote Versace balenciaga Louis Vuitton. Sab gone. ? But it’s okay. Idc. I’ll get new ones. Waise bhi I don’t repeat clothes usually v frequently. — ISHITA (@ishitarehagupta) April 21, 2023

Actually I changed my mind. Let the article be. All the info is accurate.

Hum hatwane wale the but my team sent this so let the “celebrity” deal with the consequences of paloing dushmans that wanna use me as a scape goat to get back at her. ?

I have photos of her and her ex pic.twitter.com/g5JGNm51XV — ISHITA (@ishitarehagupta) April 21, 2023

Priyanka Chahar maintaines silence

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is yet to respond to all these allegations. The actress has maintained a staoic silence on it so far. Will she respond to these allegations? Only time will tell.

On the work front, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is yet to announce her next project after 's show. She was to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but there is no confirmation on it still. Reports suggest that she has backed out of the project. For more updates, stay tuned.