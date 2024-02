Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a massive fan following. People have loved the actress ever since she did Bigg Boss. She has become the favourite of many and is getting all the love. Priyanka was supposed to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's project after Bigg Boss 16 but it did not happen for many months. However, recently, it was announced that Priyanka is doing Ekta Kapoor's web show title Dus June Ki Raat alongside Tusshar Kapoor. She has now opened up about her new web show.

Priyanka feels it is difficult for TV stars to bag films and web shows

Speaking to Etimes, she said that she cannot talk much about it but she has started shooting for the show and is excited for the release of the web series. Priyanka has been quite vocal about things and recently spoke about how TV actors do not get films and web series easily.

She said that she has been auditioning for many projects for a long time now but it has not been easy for her. She said that she does not know the reasons behind it but now thankfully she has got the web show. She said that she has done TV and has done both fiction and non-fiction shows and hence wanted some change.

Priyanka will not leave TV for small roles

However, she said that she will never leave TV for small roles in web shows and movies. She said TV has given her a lot and she is known for her role in Udaariyaan and for Bigg Boss 16.

Priyanka was recently spotted at Abhishek Kumar's Bigg Boss 17 reunion party. She had supported Abhishek Kumar in the show and has praised him for handling the situations in the house well.

Priyanka was one of the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 16. She emerged as the second runner-up of the show but fans expected her to be the winner. MC Stan won the show and Shiv Thakhare emerged as the first runner-up.