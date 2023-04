Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is known to all. The Udaariyaan actress managed to splash her jalwa in Bigg Boss 16. She entered the show with Ankit Gupta but she managed to shine the brightest. She was considered to be the winner of the show and made it to the top three. Even though MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16's trophy, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary won several hearts and a massive fan following for herself. Now, fans are waiting to know more details about her next project. But until then, here's a secret behind her glowing skin. Also Read - Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary meet Sajid Khan; the filmmaker hints at MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's reconciliation

Entertainment News: All about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's beauty mantra

As reported by TellyChakkar, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently revealed her beauty mantra. There is no doubt that Priyanka is one of the most beautiful actresses of the TV industry and well, she does put in the effort to keep her beauty intact. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says that she likes to keep her beauty regime simple. She said that the real beauty comes from healthy skin for which a dedicated regime is important. She further emphasised that being hydrated is important and thus she drinks a lot of water. She also likes to avoid junk food as much as possible. It is mandatory to remove makeup before going to bed and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary follows this rule to the core. She also shared that she likes to use products that are natural and have no harmful ingredients. She concluded by saying, "I believe that real beauty comes from within, and healthy skin is the key to looking beautiful."

Well avoiding junk, drinking enough water, using natural products and removing makeup before sleeping does not seem to be a much of a tedious task, is it?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's upcoming projects

On the work front, it is being rumoured that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She has been approached for the show but whether she has signed the dotted lines is yet to be known. After Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hasn't confirmed any of her projects as yet. There were reports of her being roped in by for 's film Dunki. It was actually who recommended her name for the film, as per reports. However, there is no confirmation on this project as yet.