Bigg Boss 16 was a hit. Salman Khan's show remained to be the hottest topic of discussion for a while. Contestants like Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma and others made sure to make the show as entertaining as possible. There were a lot of fights and drama that took place inside the controversial house. Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's equation also got enough attention. They started off as friends and then it appeared that Sumbul was 'obsessed' with Shalin. Later, she distanced herself from him. For the rest of the show, Sumbul and Shalin remained to stay away from each other. Now, in a recent interview, Shalin Bhanot shared if he would do a show with Sumbul or not.

Shalin Bhanot has an idea for a show with Sumbul Touqeer Khan

In a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Shalin Bhanot stated that he does not have any qualms about working with Sumbul Touqeer Khan on a project. Rather he even shared an interesting idea for a show. He shared that he would like to do a dance-based show with her. Imlie star is a fantastic dancer and even Shalin Bhanot loves dancing. So he was quoted saying, "I think we will have a beautiful show if somebody wants to make a dance fiction show like Step Up. She is a brilliant dancer and I am okay." In the past, Sumbul too has shared that she is open to work with Shalin Bhanot irrespective of what their equation was in Bigg Boss 16. She said that work is work.

What are Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan upto?

Post Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot bagged a new serial titled Bekaboo. As the show went on air, he received a positive review from the audience. Sumbul Touqeer Khan too did a cameo in the show Dear Ishq. There is no confirmation on her next project as yet. The actress remained in the news as she purchased a new house in Mumbai right after stepping out of Bigg Boss 16. She threw a house warming party which was attended by Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others. Fahmaan Khan's absence also set a lot of tounges wagging. Shiv Thakare, , Tina Datta, , Archana Gautam, and other Bigg Boss 16 contestants have also bagged projects. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.