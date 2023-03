Bigg Boss 16 was among the most successful seasons in the history of the show. All the contestants have achieved a great amount of fame. Shiv Thakare became a favourite of all. Though MC Stan picked up the trophy, first runner-up Shiv Thakare turned out to be the shining star of the season. Shiv Thakare who represented a common man in the show is now looking for a successful journey as an actor. But of course, it is not so easy. In a recent interview, Shiv Thakare opened up about his casting couch experience. Also Read - After Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare bags the lead role in a Marathi film? This is what we know

Shiv Thakare says not just women, men are scared too when asked about casting couch

To Hindustan Times, Shiv Thakare said that he has never been a victim of the casting couch but has found himself in uncomfortable situations. He revealed two such incidents. He said that once when we showed up for an audition, the casting director took him to the bathroom and said, 'Yaha pe massage centre hai'. Shiv Thakare did not understand at first but when he did, he simply left without taking any panga. He said, "I am no . But I realised there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this (casting couch)." Next Shiv Thakare said that a lady used to call him at Four Bungalows at 11 pm for an audition. He said that he isn't that 'bhola' to not understand what kind of auditions happen at night.

Shiv Thakare has now become a very popular face. So much that fans literally mob him when at events. One such video from a recent event has gone viral on social media.

Check out Shiv Thakare's video below:

As per reports, Shiv Thakare has bagged his first Marathi film. Details of the same are yet to be revealed. His name is also being associated to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. There is no confirmation on it though.