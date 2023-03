Bigg Boss 16 had its share of drama, fights and controversies. All the contestants like Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others did their best to create as much buzz as possible. But in the end, it was MC Stan who lifted the trophy. What was unique about this year's Bigg Boss was that friendship was seen in abundance. The Bigg Boss 16 mandali comprising of Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a favourite of all. Even after the show fans loved to see them together. But a recent comment made by Abdu sparked rumours of mandali falling apart. Also Read - Sreejita De reveals THESE Bigg Boss 16 contestants will attend Michael and her wedding in Germany

Entertainment News: 's shocking statement

In recent media interactions, Abdu Rozik said 'mandali khatam' and that left mandali fans worried. Many speculated that their friendship has hit rock bottom. But Shiv Thakare quashed all the rumours. He made a post on social media using #HaqSeMandali. He also wrote, 'Always Forever'. Also Read - Bekaboo actor Shalin Bhanot smartly evades questions on Tina Datta [Watch Video]

Check out Shiv Thakare's post below:

Many of his fans reacted to this post and stated that he is the best buddy one can ever have. Some stated that people should learn how friendships are maintained by Shiv Thakare. ShiDu fans demanded a reunion too. Also Read - Abdu Rozik's friendship with Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stays intact [Exclusive]

Well, this can put rumours to rest. Bigg Boss 16 mandali will always remain an iconic example of how friendship should be maintained inside and outside the house. But one wonders why Abdu Rozik made a comment saying 'Mandali Khatam'. He shared the closest bond with Shiv Thakare even though was his translator in Bigg Boss 16 house. Post the show, Abdu had even organised a bash for his mandali members in Mumbai. For more, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.