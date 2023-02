Bigg Boss 16 saw many massive fights. There were a few contestants who simply could not see eye-to-eye. Archana Gautam was among those who had crazy fights with almost every contestant. From Shiv Thakare to her bestie Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, she fought with all. The Udaariyaan actress too had limited friends in 's show. She had many fights with Shiv Thakare. But well, post the show, all the contestants have simply buried the hatchet. As all of them have met over parties, we have seen Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare partying together. How did that happen? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary TREATS fans with yet another fun video with Ankit Gupta; 'PRIYANKIT X DMF SOON' becomes top trend [VIEW TWEETS]

In an interview TellyChakkar, Shiv Thakare spoke about the same. He said that post the show, at parties, both Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are laughing over the videos from Bigg Boss 16. It came as a big surprise to him as well that their equation is so different. He was quoted saying, "Even I can't understand this. Even I am shocked and was a big surprise. When Priyanka and we all are meeting at parties, we see the videos and laugh a lot. Even with Archana, she came and met and talked normally." He further added that if someone is good to him, he returns twice of that be it friendship or any other relationship. Well, all is well that ends well, hai na?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam made it to the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 16. It was predicted that either Shiv or Priyanka will win the trophy. But fans witnessed a massive surprise as MC Stan lifted the trophy of Salman Khan's show.

Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen in a music video with , while Shiv Thakare has also bagged a project with Ruhee Dosani.