Bigg Boss 16 is still in news. Currently, contestants MC Stan and Abdu Rozik are in the limelight. They seem to have had a fight that has now gone public. Abdu Rozik openly spoke about the same and left fans worried. He spoke about MC Stan ignoring him and even about the collaboration that did not happen. Abdu's team also shared a long statement claiming that MC Stan's team broke Abdu Rozik's car panels when in Bangalore and that the rapper ignored his voice messages too. Now, Sumbul Touqeer Khan who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16 mandali like the other two has spoken about this big fight.

In a video available on social media, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared her views on MC Stan and 's fight. She stated that every friendship goes through a low phase and just because both the stars are very famous, their fight is making it to the headlines. She said time heals everything and Abu and MC Stan will be back to being friends. She assured fans that MC Stan loves Abdu a lot and vice versa and they will get together in no time.

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan's video below:

Bigg Boss 16 contestants speak on the fight

Earlier, Shiv Thakare too had spoken about his broken mandali. He had the same tune as Sumbul Touqeer Khan as he said that everything will get fine between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik in a few days. He called it 'ghar ki nok jhok' and assured his fans that he will make sure that the two stars resolve their differences. He also shared that there will be a party soon where both of them will be present.

On the other hand, Archana Gautam took a dig at MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's friendship and said that her friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is better.