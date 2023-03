Sumbul Touqeer Khan has acheived great success at a very young age. The diva became a familiar face with her stint in Imlie. She and her acting chops were love by all. After marking her exit from the show, she entered Bigg Boss 16 house. Her stay in the controversial house was filled with ups and downs. She was called 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot and faced major meltdowns too. But she remained strong and survived in the show for more than 100 days. She became the youngest contestant to survive in Bigg Boss for so long. Of course, her father is proud. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh and more: Meet the TV celebs who ruled Instagram this week

Today, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans started a trend 'Inspiring Icon Sumbul' on Twitter and within no time it became a top trend. Fans poured in love and wishes for the young diva. Papa Touqeer too did not hold back. He jumped in and expressed pride. He tweeted that it is a dream come true moment for every father to be known by his children's names and Sumbul fulfilled his dream. He used the tag 'Inspiring Icon Sumbul' with it. His followers and fans replied to his post stating that he is the best father. Sumbul Touqeer Khan recently won the Youth Icon Award too. She is definitely climbing the ladder of success quite swiftly.

Every father's dream is to be called by his child's name, and today you have fulfilled this dream.

Meanwhile, Sumbul recently made it to the headlines as she bought a new home in Mumbai. At a young age of 19, the Imlie actress managed to become an owner of a house in a city like Mumbai. It is a distant dream for many but Sumbul managed to fulfill this dream at a young age. Good going!