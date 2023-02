Bigg Boss 16 contestants have become very famous. Not just the winner MC Stan, other contestants too have benefitted really well from Salman Khan's show. Many of them have already bagged their new projects. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has bagged a film called Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Shalin Bhanot will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor show Beqaboo. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others are said to be participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Tina Datta has also signed some new projects. In fact she has started working too. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Shalin Bhanot, Jay Bhanushali, Sai Ketan Rao and other hunks who will soon be seen on new TV shows [View List]

As per her latest Instagram stories, Tina Datta has started work on her new project. She shared the location of the shoot and it has Saif Ali Khan and connect. The diva is shooting at the famous Pataudi Palace. It is being reported that Tina Datta will be seen in a show called . She is said to be making a comeback to TV with the show. However, it is yet unclear if Tina is shooting for her new show or is it some other project. Fans are really happy for her new beginnings. Also Read - Mere Apne: THIS popular face to play the male lead opposite Bigg Boss 16 star Tina Datta?

so it’s happening ?? i’m emotional good luck @iamTinaDatta i wish you all the positivity in the whole world, you are so talented. can’t wait to see your magic and remember we are always standing right behind you to support you forever #TinaDatta https://t.co/SG2Xq5iqJX — naina (@humsaffarrr) February 24, 2023

On the other hand, fans are also speculating that Tina Datta may indeed be working on her new TV show. TellyChakkar had reported that will play the lead and coincidentally or not, he has also put up a post talking about the new beginnings. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta express disappointment over MC Stan’s win; says he was sleeping two and half months in the show [Watch video]

We await more updates on this new project of the stars.