Bigg Boss 16 stars Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik have been very close to each other. They met on the show and became close friends. Shiv and Abdu are also lovingly called Shibdu by fans. Their friendship has been the talk of the town since then. They also made a mandali in the Bigg Boss 16 house which also includes Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan. The dynamic duo also did Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 together. Abdu was a guest on the show for one episode. However, Shiv and Abdu have now landed in trouble.

Shiv and Abdu summouned by ED

Yes, they have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide testimony in a high-profile money laundering case. They have been allegedly linked and are witnesses in a money laundering scandal. This case is about alleged drug dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi.

As per reports, their statements were reported as witnesses in this case recently. Ali Asghar Shirazi had floated Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd which finances several start ups and Shiv's food and snack restaurant, Thakare Chai and Snacks and Abdu Rozik's Burgir were involved in it.

Hence, Shiv and Abdu were summoned as witnesses in the case. As per reports, the company of Ali Asghar Shirazi made money through narco-funding. The case was used for investments and Shirazi made investments in start-ups.

Shiv's statement to ED

There is another report that Shiv and Abdu immediately terminated their contract with Shirazi after learning about his involvement in narco businesses.

In his statement before the ED, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 star Shiv said that he met Krunal Ojha, who is the director of Hustlers Hospitality through a mutual acquaintance in 2022-2023. They then decided to do a partnership deal for Thakare Chai and Snacks.

Watch a video of Shiv Thakare here:

Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd then invested substantial amount in Shiv's business. However, Shiv said that he has never met Shirazi.