Bigg Boss 16 was different in many ways. Though it saw a lot of drama, fights, romance and more - it also witnessed some crazy friendships. Bigg Boss 16 mandali became famous for showcasing the strongest bond that has ever been seen on Salman Khan's show. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made up for this mandali. Well, Shiv and Abdu's bond was the most adorable one. They were together known as Shibdu. Shiv recently took to his Instagram account to share a fun video as he reunited with Abdu.

In the video shared by Shiv Thakare, fans can see both of them dancing on and Salman Khan 's song Do Mastane from . They are simply having fun dancing, lying on the floor, jumping on the bed and more. As Shiv shared this video on Instagram, dropped a comment on it saying, 'brotherly love'. All the Shibdu fans are over the moon to see that their bond is still intact. One of the comments read, "#shibdu rab ne bna di jodi." Another comment read, "Ye Dil Mange More Pls Make Full fledged Music Video on Shibdu. Missed Shibdu a Lot Both."

Check out Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik's video below:

Well, it is indeed a delight to see Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik together after a long time. When in Bigg Boss 16, they were always together and had a lot of fun. Shiv always used to tease Abdu and they became best of friends.

Now that Shiv and Abdu reunited, one wonders if Shiv got time to talk to Tazakistan singer about his tiff with MC Stan. Not so long ago, Abdu said Mandali Khatam and revealed about his fallout with winner MC Stan. In a statement, he revealed that MC Stan did not talk to him when he picked the call made to . He also shared about wanting to attend MC Stan's show in Bangalore but was stopped by his team. The statement also revealed that his car was damaged. MC Stan has maintained silence on it. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Shiv Thakare in his interviews said that he will not let the mandali fall apart and get them to be friends again.