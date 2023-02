Bigg Boss 16 contestants are still ruling the headlines. Fans are all eager to know more about their upcoming projects. From MC Stan and his tour to Shiv Thakare making it to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 - fans want to know more about all. There is a great discussion around Naagin 7 too. When Ekta Kapoor entered Bigg Boss 16, she said that she has her eyes on one beauty for Naagin 7 but did not reveal the name. Rumours started doing the rounds that Sumbul Touqeer Khan will appear in Naagin 7. Recent rumours had it that not Sumbul but Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will play the lead in the next instalment of the show. While the confusion still remains, Sumbul has spoken about Priyanka possibly bagging Naagin 7. Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik lists down his wishes; after hobnobbing with Salman Khan, now wants to meet Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spoke about Naagin 7 and stated that she hasn't been offered Naagin 7 as yet. She said that she feels she is a little young to play a shapeshifting serpent on screen but she also said that she believes in 's vision. About Priyanka, she said that if she is doing the show then it is great. The Imlie actress was quoted saying, "Ekta Ma'am has a vision for everything and if Priyanka is going to do it, then it is great. It is a great show and good for her".

Only Ekta Kapoor can confirm now who is the next Naagin on her show. Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is soon going to enter Dear Ishq. As per reports, she is going to play an influencer in the show. She will be helping Rizwan to promote his book and compete with Abhimanyu Razdan. It is going to be a cameo.

Talking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, a lot of speculations are being made that she will be seen in 's Dunki, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and more. There is no confirmation as yet.