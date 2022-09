Bigg Boss 16 is making news and how. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the latest name to be associated with 's show. It seems the makers had approached Indian TV's Tejo for the show but she politely declined the offer. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is apparently not keen to be part of a controversial show like Bigg Boss 16 so early in her career. On the show Udaariyaan, she delivered a power-packed performance. Fans are still upset that the makers had to bring in a generation leap which led to the exit of Isha Malviya, Priyanka and . We feel even the other two might have been approached for Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: This Gandii Baat actress to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show?

The show will go on air from Dusshera. The first promo has been shared already. Fans feel the season resembles Lock Upp in some ways. We have heard that stars like , , , Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have refused the show. Of late, it has become tougher to get stars for the show. Many fear the controversial image of the show fearing it might backfire on their career. But Bigg Boss can be a game-changer professsionally, and we saw it with the likes of late Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash and so on. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 BTS video: Netizens compare Salman Khan's show to Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp; here's why [Watch]

Model Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got her first big break with Udaariyaan. The show will be close to her heart. She revealed that she checked out the last promo a hundred times as she became emotional about her exit. However, the actress said that experiences were part and parcel's of an actor's life. The actress thanked makers and for giving her the chance to do Udaariyaan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Umar Riaz to KRK — Here's the list of contestants who were thrown out of Salman Khan's show for bad behaviour

Advertisement

Now, we will see the story of Naaz and Nemat. Actresses Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra have joined the serial with Hitesh Bharadwaj.