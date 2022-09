Bigg Boss 16 is here! Just a few days to go before the most controversial TV show hits the screens. All the die-hard fans of Bigg Boss 16 are desperately waiting to know about the participants of the show. The makers of Salman Khan hosted show have already started dropping hints about the contestants of the show. Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer, Choti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and one more contestant have been confirmed for the show. Rumours had it that Naagin star Surbhi Jyoti is going to be a part of it. But now that actress has clarified. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer becomes the THIRD confirmed contestant of the Salman Khan show [Watch Promo]

Is going Bigg Boss 16?

Taking to her Twitter handle, Surbhi Jyoti clarified that she is not participating in the show. She simply wrote that she is not doing Bigg Boss 16 and set the record straight. A few days ago, she was trending on Twitter as all her fans got excited about her participation in Bigg Boss 16. Check out her Twitter handle below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Not just Karan Kundrra and Hina Khan but THESE former contestants also approached as seniors? Find out!

Let me tell you something,

I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS. ✌? — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) September 27, 2022

Apart from Surbhi Jyoti, there were reports of TV actor participating in Bigg Boss 16. However, as per a report in Etimes, a source has confirmed that the actor is not going to participate in Bigg Boss 16. He has been approached quite a few times to be a part of the show but this time too he seems to have declined the offer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 promo: Choti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the first CONFIRMED contestant of Salman Khan's show? Makers drop a MAJOR hint [WATCH]

All about Bigg Boss 16

The promos of the show have already left everyone excited and now these deets are simply making everyone's wait for the show difficult. 's Bigg Boss 16 will premiere of October 1. We hear that some ex-contestants of the show have also been roped in for the same.