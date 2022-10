It has not even be two weeks since the time Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 came on TV. The controversial reality show is making lot of noise because of Sajid Khan's presence. He has been accused in the #MeToo controversy by many women. Lot of people are demanding Farah Khan's brother, Sajid to be removed from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 14, Live Updates: Gautam Vig questions Shalin Bhanot over his equation with Soundarya Sharma

According to an ETimes report a source close to the show revealed that Salman Khan has accepted the demand of Sajid Khan been thrown out from the show within a week's time. A close friend of Salman told the news portal that the situation for the actor is tough as he is close to Sajid's brother Farah Khan. She requested the actor to help and she did not knew that it would end in this way. For those who do not know Sajid has been accused by more than 10 women of showcasing his private organs in front of everyone. He has also been accused by female stars of sending nude photos and watching pornography in front of women. This all took place when the MeToo movement took place in the nation.

Check out Sajid Khan's photo here. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra's explosive reveal, 'Sajid Khan asked me to rate his private part' [Watch Video]

Sherlyn Chopra has been one of the victims has accused Sajid of sexual misbehaviour. In a recent press event she spoke about the incident that had taken place with her in 2005. She had revealed that Sajid had asked her to feel his private part, touch and rate it. Apart from Sherlyn there has been , ,Urfi Javed, Saloni Chopra who slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for taking Sajid on the show. Even the Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur demanding Sajd to be throw out from the show. What do you feel about the entire incident?