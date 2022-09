Bigg Boss 16 is the show everyone is looking forward to. is looking great in the promo, and this time there are no rules. Everyone is super excited for the same. As per reports, the show will go on air from October 5 or 6th or maybe mid of the month. The first promo was out with the episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In fact, all the versions of Bigg Boss are starting. The Telugu one with as the host has started already. The Marathi version that has as the host is also set to begin soon. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Imlie star Fahmaan Khan, Harshad Chopda and more celebs rumoured to participate in Salman Khan’s show

Well, as per a report in ETimes, there is no mandatory quarantine of 15 days this time. Last year, all the contestants were housed at a hotel in Goregaon for at least a week before they entered the house. This time, they will only do a basic RT PCR test before they enter the main house. We wonder if it is going to be the same for Bigg Boss 16 too. We feel that makers will skip this most probably as names are yet to be finalised. This allows for last minute entries on the reality show. So far, no one from Bigg Boss Hindi has confirmed anything on this matter.

The most likely confirmed names doing the rounds are Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Shubhangi Atre, Madirakshi Mundle and Abdu Rozik. The latest is that Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have rejected Salman Khan's show. , , , have declined to be on Salman Khan's show. But we never know, the makers might just give fans last minute surprises as it does!