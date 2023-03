Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan had a super hectic weekend. After attending the Under 25 summit in Bangalore, he headed to Hyderabad to perform at the farewell match of Sania Mirza. As we know, they met at the party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants held at the residence of Farah Khan. Though he had a concert later at night in Mumbai, he made sure he was there in Hyderabad for her final farewell match. He performed on Ek Din Pyaar in front of a hooting and whistling audience. MC Stan had called her his Appa (elder sister) in his Instagram stories. He also got pics clicked with fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets mocked for copying Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's look at MC Stan's Mumbai concert

MC Stan came out and hugged Sania Mirza. Fans are gaga over his gesture. MC Stan took out time for his schedule for this special moment of India's tennis ace. This is how fans reacted on the same...

#MCStan performed at under25 summit In Bangalore yesterday ,also visited Hyderabad for Sania Mirza's farewel Match , now back to mumbai before 2 Hours of concert the hard-work & Dedication Is phenomenal >>

VIBING WITH MC STAN [_---Artist---_]#MCStan | #MCStan? | #StannyArmy pic.twitter.com/uex3Gf1sQt — Artist (@Artist86_) March 5, 2023

Let's make some noise and show our love for #MCStanConcert The energy in the stadium is contagious and we're all here to have a great time at Sania Mirza farewell match and Vibing on Ek Din pyaar #livemusic #MCStan VIBING WITH MC STAN pic.twitter.com/ynhN85BVPd — ?Pratham (@PrathamShinde28) March 5, 2023

MC Stan who is the son of a constable from Pune created history by being the first member of the desi hip hop community to win Bigg Boss 16. He is hailed as one of the top emerging artists in the country.