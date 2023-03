MC Stan is on a tour in India. He is holding concerts across the country and boy, all of them are houseful. However, MC Stan's India Tour has hit a roadblock as Bajrang Dal activists from Nagpur have protested against organizing his concert. Last night, MC Stan's concert in Indore was cancelled. The rapper has been going places ever since his win in Bigg Boss but the events of late have been quite concerning for the fans. And as his concert got cancelled fans stood in support of the Rs 80,000 jute rapper. Even Sumbul Touqeer Khan has come in support of MC Stan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia; who is the MOST busiest member after Salman Khan's show

MC Stan's Indore concert gets cancelled

Videos of protestations of Bajrang Dal activists are going reportedly going viral online as the MC Stan concert which was to be held in Indore was called off. As per the report, the Bajrang Dal activists submitted a complaint to cancel the Basti Ka Hasti concert in Indore. Just an hour before the concert was to begin, it was cancelled. And now, even in Nagpur, the police complaint has been submitted to the Nagpur police station. The concert is to take place today evening. Also Read - Abdu Rozik and MC Stan fallout? Know the reason behind Bigg Boss 16 star's claims that mandali is OVER

MC Stan fans and Sumbul Touqeer Khan rally behind the rapper as the concert gets cancelled

MC Stan has yet again made it to the Entertainment News. This time it's the protests against his concert which has made him trend. Fans of MC Stan have come out in support of the rapper and are trending Public Stands with MC Stan amidst the ongoing protests. They have slammed the activists for spreading hate against an artist. Sumbul Touqeer Khan has also shared the tagline trends and come out in support of her friend. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - After Abdu Rozik's Mandali Khatam comment, fans are hopeful of ShibDuStan reunion because of THIS reason

As per reports, the Bajrang Dal activists of Nagpur have called for a cancellation of MC Stan's concert because they feel his songs are vulgar and cheap. Amidst the protests, MC Stan put out a story hoping his Nagpur concert goes through.