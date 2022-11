Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri Priyam celebrated her birthday some days back. She will soon be seen on the show, Dil Diyan Gallan with Harshad Arora. There were a lot of rumours that Kaveri Priyam would be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. But it looks like she opted out. When we asked her about it, Kaveri Priyam said, "This show came up. I was like Bigg Boss can wait a little longer. I thought I could hold on a little more by the time I do the show." The actress says she does not mind exploring the non-fiction genre. She says, "I have never been on a reality show. I do not mind exploring it. I lot of people shut themselves out completely. I am not like that. I do not mind experimenting."

But the actress says playing characters is more fun. She said, "I always prefer playing some other character. Doing that gives me a different kind of high." Kaveri Priyam says she was upset that Ziddi Dil Maane Na ended so abruptly. She tells us, "I felt the show had a bright future as far as content and storyline was concerned. But then, every show has a lifetime. Some things are not in our hands. We can do our best and rest everything God takes care of it. Life moves on and we have to grow with every show."

The actress still cherishes the love she got for the role of Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. "It was a family show and people love stories of stories. Also, Kuhu was a flawed character. People relate more to such roles," she said. Kaveri Priyam says she is aware of how people shower love on TV stars on Twitter but is not on the platform. "I cannot handle the negativity. You come to know the feedback any ways. But I have no issues. Ultimately, it is a platform to express love and hate, " she says.