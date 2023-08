Bigg Boss, one of India's most renowned television shows, has consistently held its position as a buzzworthy reality series with a massive fan following. It's known for making headlines, often due to its controversial participants and their actions. Following the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the show's creators are now preparing for the 17th season of the televised version of Bigg Boss, which is generating quite a bit of excitement. Reports are circulating that actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain might be part of this upcoming season. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande pens down an emotional note for late father, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister offers condolences

The anticipation for the 17th season of Bigg Boss has already reached a fever pitch. Enthusiastic viewers and fans are eagerly awaiting the show's return, and what sets this season apart is that it won't be streamed on an OTT platform. Instead, Salman Khan is set to resume his role as the host.

As per a few reports, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky (Vikas) Jain's participation in the show has been confirmed. However, the couple has not yet officially confirmed their involvement in the upcoming season, leaving fans in suspense. This growing excitement is fueling the eagerness of Bigg Boss enthusiasts, who are now counting down the days until the much-anticipated season premiere.

Insights into Bigg Boss 17:

The highly awaited reality show, Bigg Boss, is gearing up for its latest season, with Salman Khan at the helm. Rumours also suggest an intriguing theme for this edition, possibly focusing on the dynamics between single contestants and couples within the Bigg Boss house.

Media reports have hinted at several potential contestants, including Shafaq Naaz, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih, Awez Darbar, Seema Haider, and Sachin Meena. While these individuals are being speculated as possible participants, no official announcements have been made yet.

About Ankita Lokhande:

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her role as Archana in Ekta Kapoor's immensely popular daily soap opera, Pavitra Rishta. In the show, she shared the screen with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, and their on-screen chemistry garnered immense admiration from fans.

Ankita also appeared on the reality show Smart Jodi, where she teamed up with her husband, Vicky Jain. Their genuine chemistry and compatibility led them to victory on the show. Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in a Mumbai ceremony that was celebrated by their well-wishers and fans alike.