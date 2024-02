Bigg Boss season 17 best friends Anurag Dobhal and Khanzaadi are all set to collaborate on a sensational song after their stint in Salman Khan's reality show. The dynamic duo will soon recreate their magic on the big screen. Their recent meet-up picture has left their fans eagerly waiting for their song to be released. Anurag Dobhal and Khanzaadi made fans fall in love with their true friendship in Bigg Boss 17. These two capture millions of hearts with their amazing chemistry. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Success Party: Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and others gather to celebrate a grand TRP chart-topping season

Their on-screen camaraderie was one of the best highlights of Salman's reality show. Now, the two are all set to amaze their fans with their musical video. The news of their reunion left social media buzzing and how! Their picture went viral on social media and fans could not keep calm. The two were seen laughing and meeting each other with utter joy. They made their fans walk down memory lane wherein they shared various emotions together on Bigg Boss 17.

Details about Anurag and Khanzaadi's songs are kept under wraps. The song will be superhit as it has Anurag's vocals and Khanzaadi's presence in it. The song is expected to showcase their talent in the video. The expectations of their fans have surely doubled. The hashtag #AnuZaadi has been trending on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for their reunion.