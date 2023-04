Bigg Boss 16 was a hit. The season turned out to be as interesting and buzzing as Bigg Boss 13. From Sajid Khan's entry into the show to Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's love-hate relationship, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's crying to Shiv Thakare's planning and surprise winning of rapper MC Stan - Bigg Boss 16 kept everyone hooked till the end. Now, fans are waiting for the next season of Salman Khan's show but there is a long time for it. But will Imlie star Fahmaan Khan be a part of Bigg Boss 17? Here's his answer. Also Read - Ileana D’cruz announces her pregnancy in the sweetest way possible; netizens ask ‘shaadi kab hui’

Will Fahmaan Khan enter Bigg Boss 17 house?

Fahmaan Khan who appeared in Bigg Boss 16 for a brief period to support Sumbul Touqeer Khan has a definite answer. He definitely won't be participating in the controversial show. As reported by TellyChakkar, Fahmaan Khan said that he is not the right fit for Bigg Boss as it is not his cup of tea. He thinks that he cannot be locked in the house for four months as he needs people to talk to. He also spoke up about doing a dance reality show and shared that he has not made up his mind as yet. He said that he likes to act in different projects and he hasn't given a thought of doing reality shows in general. But it depends. Well, would you like to see Fahmaan Khan in a reality show? His two days stay in 's Bigg Boss 16 house got all the fans talking and it would be a delight for his fans if he does participate in a reality show. But you never know!

Fahmaan Khan work projects

After his exit from Imlie that also starred Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan is currently being seen in Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: Dharampatni. The show stars Kritika Singh Yadav as the female lead. The show has managed to engage the viewers but Arylie fans still miss his chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He often makes it to the headlines for his connection with Sumbul. Their fans desperately want them to be a couple in real life.

Fahmaan and Sumbul recently made an appearance on Entertainment Ki Raat and their pictures went viral in no time. This comes amidst rumours of their friendship falling apart. Sumbul and Fahmaan were to feature in a song together but for some reasons, that could not happen.