Bigg Boss 17 was majorly highlighted for Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's strained relationship, and Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar's friendship. However, post Bigg Boss 17, it is Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan's friendship, or let's say alleged love affair, which has caught maximum attention. Be it posting Instagram reels, supporting each other's work, or other activities, Abhishek and Ayesha's relationship has certainly evolved post Bigg Boss 17. Now, a recent video from the duo's first music video together has been circulating around, leaving their fans waiting for their first professional collaboration.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan's leaked video from their upcoming shoot goes viral

Both Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan are currently shooting in Patiala for a music video project. Recently, a behind-the-scenes video from the set was leaked where both Abhishek and Ayesha can be clearly spotted. While Abhishek was looking extremely tired from back-to-back shoots, it was Ayesha's attire that caught everyone's attention. She donned a traditional outfit and was also spotted wearing traditional jewelry. It is said that the music video is a romantic track. Check out the video below.

Here's a video of Ayesha Khan below:

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan were recently spotted together in Goa. It is not known whether the duo were in Goa for a project or were they enjoying a vacation with their respective friends. The duo posted a few pictures and videos from Goa too, which further raised speculations that they are indeed dating each other or are more than just friends. While Abhishek has not commented on the ongoing rumours, Ayesha has already mentioned that she and Abhishek are just friends and there's nothing more between them.