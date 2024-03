Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan certainly gave us many memories and bonds that ardent fans of the show will certainly remember for a lifetime. Whether it's Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's strained relationship, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's complicated marriage, and so on. However, the one bond that created a special place in people's hearts is that of Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi. The duo broke many hearts when they unfollowed each other on social media after Bigg Boss 17. While fans thought that the possibility of love between them was forgotten and they are not even friends now, a recent statement by Khanzaadi has certainly raised a ray of hope among the AbhiZaadi fandom. Check out the video below. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: After Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui, makers approach THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant?

Khanzaadi's statement about Abhishek Kumar makes AbhiZaadi fans beam with joy

The below video featuring Khanzaadi is from an event. While Khanzaadi is talking about something, a fan interrupts and asks about Abhishek Kumar. Khanzaadi said that Abhishek is mad, cute, and lovable. When a fan shouted, 'it's complicated,' Khanzaadi agrees that it is indeed complicated. Check out the video below.

The fact that Khanzaadi spoke highly about Abhishek has certainly given a ray of hope to all the AbhiZaadi fandoms. Check out their adorable reactions below.

It would be interesting to see Abhishek's reaction to Khanzaadi's adorable video.